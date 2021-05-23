Alleging humiliation by Collector, Dean says she will quit

23 May 2021 19:35 IST

I have sent only a show-cause notice to her: Collector

Virudhunagar

Newly-appointed Virudhunagar Government Medical College Dean R. Suganthy Rajakumari has written to Director of Medical Education stating that she would tender voluntary retirement from service alleging humiliation and harassment by Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan.

However, Mr. Kannan said that he had sent only a show-cause notice to Dr. Suganthy after she failed to attend two meetings on May 19 the day she joined Virudhunagar GMC, under construction.

In his notice, the Collector said that the Dean had not attended a video-conference of Health Secretary on COVID preventive measures. Later, the Collector had organised a meeting with health officials to discuss the instructions of the Health Sectary, which she had not attended either.

Meanwhile, in her letter to the DME, Dr. Suganthy said that after having joined on May 19, she had gone to her residence in Madurai the same evening to make arrangements for shifting to Virudhunagar.

After being informed that the Collector wanted to meet her, the Dean called him expressing her inability to travel to Madurai without a driver as it was raining.

Later, her husband, Isaac Mohanlal, a senior advocate with Madras High Court, called the Collector to explain her situation.

The next day, she was served the notice seeking explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against her for having failed to attend the meetings.

However, she clarified that she was not invited for the Secretary’s meeting.

In his notice, the Collector said that Dean’s husband had threatened him over phone with “consequences” if he insisted that she should meet him, since the Dean was not working under the Collector.

Dr. Suganthy has been charged with violating Tamil Nadu Government Servant’s Conduct Rule 18 for having threatened him with a private person.

She has also been charged with negligence and disregarding instructions of her superiors during the pandemic.