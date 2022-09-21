Alleging foul play in Kallakurichi schoolgirl’s death, AIDWA members stage protest

AIDWA members staging a demonstration in front of Dindigul Bus Stand on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a thorough probe into the Kallakurichi schoolgirl’s death case.

Led by former MLA and AIDWA’s State vice-president K. Balabharathi, the protesters who were blindfolded with black cloths, alleged foul play in the girl’s death that occurred on July 13. Ms. Balabharathi said police and CB-CID officials were trying to cover up the crime as suicide.

Stating that the system was framing such conclusions to let the culprits escape, she criticised the Madras High Court for granting bail to the school correspondent, his wife, the principal and two women teachers who were arrested by the police on July 17. The protesters urged the court to cancel their bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Balabharathi also condemned the attack on a journalist of a Tamil magazine who visited the school recently. Charging that the case of the student’s death was purposefully not registered under the provisions of the POCSO Act, she demanded that the case should be registered under the Act and the administrator’s sons should be investigated.

The protesters also demanded a probe into the “birthday party” celebrated at the school on the night of July 12. They raised slogans against those spreading false reasons for the student’s death on social media.

Ms. Balabarathi said the school administrator had been responsible for the earlier deaths of four students and he should be detained under the Goondas Act.

Association’s district president A. Sumathi and State executive committee member G. Rani were present.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.