Alleging foul play in Kallakurichi schoolgirl’s death, AIDWA members stage protest

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
September 21, 2022 18:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

AIDWA members staging a demonstration in front of Dindigul Bus Stand on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a thorough probe into the Kallakurichi schoolgirl’s death case.

Led by former MLA and AIDWA’s State vice-president K. Balabharathi, the protesters who were blindfolded with black cloths, alleged foul play in the girl’s death that occurred on July 13. Ms. Balabharathi said police and CB-CID officials were trying to cover up the crime as suicide.

Stating that the system was framing such conclusions to let the culprits escape, she criticised the Madras High Court for granting bail to the school correspondent, his wife, the principal and two women teachers who were arrested by the police on July 17. The protesters urged the court to cancel their bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Balabharathi also condemned the attack on a journalist of a Tamil magazine who visited the school recently. Charging that the case of the student’s death was purposefully not registered under the provisions of the POCSO Act, she demanded that the case should be registered under the Act and the administrator’s sons should be investigated.

The protesters also demanded a probe into the “birthday party” celebrated at the school on the night of July 12. They raised slogans against those spreading false reasons for the student’s death on social media.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ms. Balabarathi said the school administrator had been responsible for the earlier deaths of four students and he should be detained under the Goondas Act.

Association’s district president A. Sumathi and State executive committee member G. Rani were present.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app