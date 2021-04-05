Tamil Nadu Assembly elections | All-women polling booth to be set up

Madurai

05 April 2021 04:19 IST

Each of the 10 Assembly segments will have one each

Election officials here are planning to have an all-women polling booth in each of the 10 Assembly constituencies of the district on April 6, the polling day.

In the all-women booth, the polling officers, presiding officer, security personnel and the voters would be women.

A total of 3,856 polling stations will be set up across the district on April 6. The public can cast their votes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The officials have identified 1,330 vulnerable polling stations in the district. Madurai West has the highest number - 257, followed by Tirupparankundram (246). Melur has the lowest number of vulnerable polling booths - 31. Officials will closely monitor these vulnerable booths using web cameras.

There are 26,97,682 voters in the district. Madurai East constituency has the highest - 3,28,990.

A press release from the Collector said that vehicles will be thoroughly checked at the check posts till the election day. Flying squads and static surveillance teams have stepped up their vigil.

Thermal scanners and hand gloves will be provided at all the polling booths in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases.