All Women Police Stations in T.N. have been reduced to kangaroo courts: HC

June 30, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that All Women Police Stations in Tamil Nadu had been reduced to stations of corruption. “It is disappointing to observe that an institution introduced with great expectation to contribute towards society has reduced itself to shameless kangaroo courts,” it observed, while issuing a series of directions to the State to see to it that the objectives of launching these stations were met.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the despicable attitude of arresting first and then proceeding with the rest was witnessed more often. Harassment of parties in cases of matrimonial disputes depending on their money and muscle power was on the rise too. A balancing task was expected from the officers of All Women Police Stations in ensuring gender sensitisation.

Instead, the officers who are supposed to sensitise society themselves act without sensitisation, the court observed.

The court issued a series of directions to the DGP, which are to be implemented in all the 222 All Women Police Stations in the State.

Such an exercise shall be carried out by the Home Department as a part of the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations of the State Police’s Women’s Wing, it observed.

The court directed that such stations should be equipped with a special cell for women to redress grievances of adolescent and young women facing harassment in society. It should be ensured that the family counselling unit was revived in all of these stations.

Empowerment camps

The court also directed the authorities to conduct women empowerment camps in their jurisdiction every weekend to sensitise various sections of society. Family counselling in the matrimonial disputes should be conducted and a register for the same should be maintained.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by K. Janarthan of Madurai against Inspector of Police of the All Women Police Station (Thilagar Thidal) Vimala. The court observed that the police had acted recklessly by arresting the petitioner, who was involved in a matrimonial dispute, without following the guidelines. The jurisdictional magistrate, too, authorised the detention of the contempt petitioner casually.

However, taking into account the unconditional apology tendered by Ms. Vimala in the counter affidavit filed by her, the court strictly warned the officer not to engage in such an abominable act again while discharging her duties as a police officer. It also told her to implement the directions in the police station and closed the contempt petition.

The case was posted to July 27 for reporting compliance with the directions.

