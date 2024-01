January 14, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

All TASMAC liquor retail shops, recreation clubs, bars, and TASMAC godowns in Virudhunagar district would remain closed on three days on account of Tiruvalluvar Day on January 16, Vadalur Ramalingar memorial day on January 25 and Republic Day on January 26.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, said that any shops or clubs that remain open would face stringent action under Tamil Nadu Liquor (License and Permit) Rules 1981.