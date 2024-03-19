All set for filing of nomination papers for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat

March 19, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

All arrangements have been made for filing of nomination for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat which begins on Wednesday, said District Election Officer and Returning Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan.

Candidates can file their papers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on seven working days till March 27, with Saturday and Sunday being holidays.

Along with the nomination papers, the candidates need to pay a deposit of ₹25,000 for general category and ₹12,500 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“Only four persons will be allowed to enter the Returning Officer’s chamber for filing of nomination as per the Election Commission norms,” he added.

Scrutiny of papers would be done on March 28. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is March 30.

Meanwhile, the officials have completed removing of all wall writings, hoardings and flag poles by Wednesday evening.

Surveillance teams

Mr. Jeyaseelan said that in order to curb violation of Model Code of Conduct, one flying squad team (FST) and one static surveillance team (SST) will be deployed at each of the seven Assembly constituencies in the district at any given point of time.

The vehicles of the FSTs and SSTs have been fitted with GPS equipment which would indicate their real-time location to the election control room set up at the Virudhunagar Collectorate.

The FSTs have been mandated with the task of seizing cash, if it is more than ₹50,000, and materials which are being transported without valid documents.

Mr. Jeyaseelan appealed to the people to use C-Vigil application to lodge complaints about malpractices or violation of MCC norms along with photographs. Upon getting complaints, the control room would direct the FST concerned to rush to the spot for ascertaining the facts and taking action.

“The action taken report must be intimated within 100 minutes,” he added.

The video surveillance teams would videograph the public meetings.

Superintendent of Police, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah said that all the nine checks posts at inter-district borders have been strengthened with additional police personnel for conducting vehicle checks.

As and when personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces arrive, they would be deployed for area domination.

Gun licence-holders have been asked to deposit their arms with the respective police stations ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Only those involved in security services have permitted to possess them.

The police have executed majority of the non-bailable warrants against the accused. Similarly, 190 history-sheeters and 109 trouble-mongers have been bound over under the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure and made to execute bonds of good behaviour.

