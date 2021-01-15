All set for COVID-19 vaccination in Virudhunagar district

The stage is set for commencement of COVID-19 vaccination at nine centres across Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

The district has got 9,720 dosages of Covishield vaccine. Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, who would inspect the vaccination programme that begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, said that vaccination is purely voluntary.

“As of now, only volunteers among the healthcare workers would be given the shots,” he said.

Stating that those who have comorbidities and who are above 50 years of age would not be given the vaccination in the first phase.

Joint Director, Health Services, R. Manoharan, said that the vaccines have been stocked in two places – one in Virudhunagar and other in Sivakasi.

“Only the number of dosages required for the day would be taken from the stocking point. Vaccine carriers that maintain the temperature between 2 degree Celsius and 8 degree Celsius were already available with the Health Department,” he added.

Each of the multi-dosage vial contains 5 ml of vaccine and each beneficiary would get 0.5 ml of injection in the first phase.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacist and other staff would get the vaccine on Saturday. “All our employees are anxious about taking the vaccination. We will come to know how many of the registered beneficiaries turn up for the vaccination only tomorrow,” said an employee in the Department of Health.

The vaccinations would be done at Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai Government Hospital, M. Reddiyapatti Primary Health Centre (PHC), Sivakasi GH, M. Pudupatti, Cunnoor PHCs and Rajapalayam GH.