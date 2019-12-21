All refugees should be given citizenship: CPI (M)

TIRUNELVELI

Refugee from any country, including the Sri Lankan expatriates now living in Tamil Nadu, who have settled down in India following persecution in their homeland, should be given citizenship instead of discriminating them on any ground, Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary K. Balakrishnan has said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Sri Lankan refugee camp at Perumalpuram in Palayamkottai on Saturday noon, Mr. Balakrishnan, while condemning the BJP-led Centre for refusing to give citizenship to them under the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act, said the decision not to give citizenship on religious grounds, particularly to the Muslims coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, was condemnable.

Similarly, the refugees coming to India from neighbouring Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar should also be accorded citizenship. The CAA, which would drive a wedge among the people following different faiths for political gains, should be withdrawn.

“The Sri Lankan Tamils, who are living in Tamil Nadu for three decades, should be given citizenship as the youths of this group, since it will fetch them employment. Instead of now requesting the Union Government to give dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils, the Chief Minister should have opposed the CAA in the Parliament itself when the Bill was placed for debate,” Mr. Balakrishnan said, adding that the anti-CAA rally to be organised in Chennai on December 23 would be “massive and unprecedented”.