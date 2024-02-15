All qualified students should utilise education loans offered through banks, say Collectors

February 15, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Tamil Nadu government has taken numerous steps for education, and students who are qualified should utilise loans offered through banks and come up in their lives, said Collector B. Vishnu Chandran in Ramanathapuram on Thursday.

Speaking at a function held to handover cheques to eligible students, who had passed out successfully from Plus Two and were set to pursue higher education, he said no student should lag behind or feel let down because they could not pursue higher education due to resource crunch.

The government had given much thrust to uplift of economically weaker sections. Be it a student, or a woman, or a differently-abled person., the objective was to lend a helping hand so that the beneficiary came up in life and joined the mainstream.

There were 42 colleges in Ramanathapuram district and 184 bank branches. Through them, the government had initiated an education loan mela to eligible students.

Thanking the banks and managers for their cooperation, Mr Vishnu chandran said that because of the support of the banks, the government was able to disburse ₹25.8 crore loans so far out out of a targeted sum of ₹31.60 crore in the district.

On Thursday, the Collector gave away cheques worth ₹6.77 crore to 206 students for pursuing higher education in various disciplines.

He appealed to parents to tap on the talents of their wards and come forward to avail the benefits given by the government. Through prompt repayment, they could help others to take similar loans.

The bankers said the students were given loans up to ₹4.50 lakh without surety or collateral security, provided they had scored above 60% (non SC/ST) and 55% (SC/ST) in Plus Two examination.

District Revenue Officer R Govindarajulu, Lead Bank Manager Karthikeyan, students and parents and bank managers participated.

Sivaganga

Collector Asha Ajith gave away ₹6.83 crore worth cheques to 171 students at a loan mela held in Sivaganga. She said students had plenty of opportunities to choose the course they wished to pursue in colleges.

They should make use of the colleges to the maximum extent so that when they stepped out, they were employable. Hence, they should equip themselves during their academic period.

Sivaganga DRO V Mohanachandran, Lead Manager K Illavazhagan and managers from various banks in the district participated.