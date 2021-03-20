All precautionary measures taken to ensure free and fair polls: CoP

20 March 2021 20:03 IST

Madurai

Madurai city police have taken all necessary precautionary measures to ensure that the voters could exercise their franchise without any fear.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said that 27 history sheeted rowdy elements were detained under Goondas Act. Besides, 473 rowdy elements who were identified as potential threat to the maintenance of law and order, were bound over by getting bonds to ensure their good conduct.

“Among them, 29 rowdy elements, who violated the bond conditions by indulging in criminal activities, were booked and remanded in judicial custody,” the Commissioner said.

Stating that stringent action was being taken to curb illegal sale of liquor, he said that 733 cases were registered and 704 litres of illegal liquor valued at ₹ 4. 29 lakh was seized

During the last two months, 183 kg of ganja valued at ₹ 18.30 lakh was seized

A total of 384 weapon licence holders in the city have deposited their weapons with their respective police stations. However, 148 banks were permitted to keep their weapons for their safety, the statement said.

Notorious antisocial element Soundarapandi was recently arrested and pistol, bullets and country-made bombs were seized from his possession.

Vulnerable polling booths

Polling booths located in 114 locations were identified as politically, communally and caste-wise vulnerable and 15 flag marches were organised in these areas by two companies of paramilitary forces to instill confidence in the voters.

Flying squads and Static Surveillance Teams have so far seized ₹ 34.18 lakh while transporting them without proper documents.

Mr. Sinha warned that stringent action will be initiated against those who indulge in unlawful activities and voters can come out to cast their votes without any fear.