All-party MPs’ delegation to meet Suresh Prabhu

26 February 2020 19:20 IST

To press demand for operation of more international flights from Madurai

An all-party delegation comprising MPs from southern districts will meet Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and impress upon him the need to include Madurai in bilateral air services agreement with various countries. This will enable operation of flight services from the temple city to popular international destinations.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Wednesday, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said continuous efforts by him and his Virudhunagar counterpart, B. Manickam Tagore, including raising the issue in the Lok Sabha and meeting the Union Minister, had not evoked any desired result so far. “We need to apply strong political pressure on the government to bring in more international flights to Madurai. Despite the market potential, it is not happening.”

On Tuesday evening, the Madurai Airport Advisory Committee held its meeting at the airport under the chairmanship of Virudhunagar MP. Mr. Venkatesan (joint chairman) and Tirupparankundram MLA P. Saravanan (vice-chairman) took part.

“Development of Madurai airport is pertinent to the socio-economic development of southern districts. Hence, we have decided to call for a meeting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from all parties to discuss the issue and meet the Union Minister,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

He was appreciative of the district administration for expediting the process of land acquisition for expansion of the airport.

While ₹15 crore was distributed for land acquisition till May last, ₹39 crore was paid in the last seven months. A total of 275.89 acres out of 615.92 acres had been acquired so far, with 68.73 acres handed over to Airports Authority of India.

With regard to the long-pending demand for night operations at the airport, Mr. Venkatesan said AAI would taking up runway strengthening work in June. The project could be carried out only during the night. “Once it is over, night handling of flights could be possible from January 2021.”

Efforts were also being made to run air-conditioned buses from the airport to MGR Integrated Bus Stand and Periyar Bus Stand.

Madurai-Delhi daily flight

Mr. Venkatesan said Air India Express flights operated between New Delhi and Madurai four days a week would be made a daily service from March. Besides, Madurai would also get a flight to Abu Dhabi with a stop-over at Tiruchi.

Tirupparankundram MLA P. Saravanan was present at the press conference.