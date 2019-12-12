All-party meeting held at Collectorate

MADURAI

Members of various political parties have urged the district administration to erect pandals for voters who will turn up at polling booths in the rural local body elections.

At an all-party meeting held here on Wednesday, DMK and Congress functionaries criticised the district administration for not having conducted the all-party meeting before the notification of the local body elections. Collector T. G. Vinay said shamianas would be erected at polling booths across the district and basic amenities, including water supply, toilets and ramp facilities, would be in place.

He said 515 of the 2,032 polling stations in the district had been identified as sensitive and vulnerable. “A total of 16,560 polling personnel have been deployed through the process of randomisation for the first time. The first training for them will be held on December 14 and the second session on December 21,” he said. Dr. Vinay said polling personnel would also be taught the process of registering postal ballots.

Elaborating on the implementation of the model code of conduct, the Collector said a flying squad would be deputed for two panchayat unions. “They would function in three shifts of eight hours each. Web streaming will be done and videographers will be deployed at sensitive polling stations. Micro observers too would be deputed there,” he said.

The campaign expenditure limit had been fixed at ₹1,70,000 for district panchayat ward member, ₹80,000 for panchayat union ward member, ₹34,000 for village panchayat president and ₹9,000 for village panchayat ward member. Expenditure details must be submitted within 30 days or the candidates might not be able to contest polls for three years.

On the third day of filing nominations, 795 nominations were filed.

Protests erupted at Chinnakarpuranpatti in Kambur panchayat as people said polling stations were located too far away. The Collector said he was aware of the protests and the assistant returning officers were looking into the matter.

The Collector said people could contact the toll-free number 18005992123 and Whatsapp number 7339532327 regarding any issues.