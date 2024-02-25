All-out efforts to bring back drop outs to schools in Virudhunagar district

February 25, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The district administration has made all-out efforts in convincing “out of school” children to come back to school in Virudhunagar

The district, which is known for higher pass percentage in public examination, has got some 800 students dropping out from classes 10, 11 and 12. “This is one of the effects of COVID-19 lockdown, and students who could not cope with studies during the lockdown period fear to appear for public examinations and have dropped out,” said Collector V.P. Jayaseelan.

After identifying the “out of school” children through Educational Management Information System (EMIS), the district administration tried to bring them back to schools through teachers. “But, it could not produce the desired results,” the Collector said.

As additional effort, the district administration involved senior officers in the district to find ways of bringing back the children to school.

“Right from the Collector, Deputy Collectors, Tahsildars, Block Development Officers to Inspectors of Police have been assigned 10 children now. We have to meet them at their doorstep along with the teachers, Headmaster, panchayat presidents and heads of school management committee,” the Collector said.

“Those who have not come to school for 15 days to one month would be brought back to school and made to sit for the public examination so that they continue with their education,” the Collector said.

For others, the officials had examined the reasons of the drop out of the children. “If it is due to medical issues, the district administration will provide them the required treatment. Similarly, if parents have financial issues, we will try to address them through government welfare schemes or through corporate social responsibility,” he added.

The officials who visited the villages found that many of the children were disinterested in studies due to various reasons. “Some of them are addicted to mobile phones. Some simply do not want to be burdened with studies,” an official said.

However, many single mothers, whom the officials interacted with, showed keen interest in putting their wards in schools. “The mothers say that their plight of working for poor salary should not catch up with their children,” the officer said.

The Collector said that besides giving psychatric treatment to mobile phone-addicted children, efforts would be taken to put them in ITI where they can learn some skills, which would come handy for their career growth.

Similarly, children who had complained about difficulty in learning certain subjects would be given special coaching through Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteeers.

“We are ready to admit them even in tutorial colleges so that they could imbibe interest in education,” the Collector said.

Similar, efforts would be taken to bring back another 800 children who are out of classes 6 to 9, Mr. Jayaseelan said.

