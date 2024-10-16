All major canals desilted to drain rainwater from Thoothukudi city into sea

All the 11 major canals that dispose rainwater from Thoothukudi city into the sea have been desilted ahead of the northeast monsoon, Thoothukudi Mayor P. Jegan said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the councillors had been advised to alert the Corporation office if they found any of the storm water drainages with silt for immediate action.

A Corporation official said the entire Buckle Canal that runs across the city for 6.5 km had been desilted. “Work for only some 300 metres is left and it will be completed in a couple of days.”

The storm water drainages for some 320 km had been cleared of silt and blocks in the first round. “Clearing some of the critical points of the SWDs is being taken up during the second round to ensure that rainwater flows freely into the sea without causing inundation,” he added.

Besides, the Corporation had completed construction of a bride across Buckle Canal at Karuthapalam junction at a cost of ₹1.72 crore. The bridge had been damaged during the flood last year.

Efforts had been taken to reduce the water storage in Korampallam tank as a precautionary measure ahead of the monsoon. The breach of the tank during December 2023 flood was the major cause of inundation in the city. Similarly, desilting works of Uppar Odai had been taken up.

“The Corporation officials were in touch with the Public Works Department engineers in monitoring the water level of Korampallam tank. The officials have been asked to gradually release water anticipating higher inflow so that adequate cushion is available for storing water in the tank,” he added.

