HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All is not well at Vaeinthankulam new bus stand

Commuters face hardship due to encroachments on platforms; unbearable nauseating smell emanating from the gutters is another big issue

July 29, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Traders displaying their wares by encroaching on the platform at Vaeinthankulam new bus stand in Tirunelveli.

Traders displaying their wares by encroaching on the platform at Vaeinthankulam new bus stand in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Time has come for Corporation officials to crack the whip against the traders, who have encroached at will all the platforms of the recently renovated Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand.

 Traders who have their shops in all the six platforms of the bus stand have encroached upon the walkers’ path for preparing and displaying their snacks or fruits. Consequently, the passengers have been left with very little space to move around. Children, senior citizens and women carrying little ones along with their baggage suffer a lot due to these encroachments.

 Another major issue is the nauseating smell that emanates from the gutters that are almost clogged with waste mixed with stagnant oily sewer.

 “Since the traders clean their shops at the night, they sweep the waste water into the channels meant for draining rainwater. This sticky water with oil, on mixing up with other waste that are discarded in the bus stand, clogs the free flow of water. Even though the channels have been partially closed to enable periodic cleaning of the storm water channel, it is not done properly. And, the stagnant waster stinks and waiting for a bus in the bus-stand even for a few minutes becomes intolerable,” says B. Ramasubramnaian, a private firm employee who catches a bus here every day to reach his workplace in Thoothukudi.

 The passengers also complain about the cleanliness of the ‘pay and use toilets’ in the bus stand. “Most of the time, they collect excess money for using the toilets… But they don’t maintain it properly,” complain the passengers.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.