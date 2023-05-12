All India Russian Education Fair in Madurai on May 16

May 12, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The All India Russian Education Fair 2023 will be held in Madurai on May 16.

The event, to be held at Madurai Residency, will feature leading medical and engineering universities from Russia, offering on-the-spot admissions to undergraduate programmes in medicine, engineering and technology.

Prof. Grechko Olesya of Volgograd State Medical University told media persons on Friday that Russian universities have a long standing reputation for providing high quality medical education that is recognised globally.

The cost of higher education is relatively cheaper in Russia as it is highly subsidised by the Russian government, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Study Abroad Educational Consultants C. Suresh Babu said that medicine is the most popular area of study among the Indian students who choose to pursue their higher education in Russia.

Currently, there are over 20,000 Indian students studying medicine in about 70 Russian universities, he said.

Indian students who have cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and who have a minimum of 50 % marks in relevant core subjects (for SC/ST and OBC students, the minimum marks is 40 %), can apply for MBBS programmes in Russia. Tamil medium students can also apply. There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc. for admissions to universities in Russia. For details about the programmes and the fair, interested students can call: 9282221221.