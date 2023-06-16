June 16, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Underground drainage connection will be given to all 4,312 houses in this coastal town within the next three months, District Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

After chairing a review meeting held here on Friday to evaluate the progress made in giving underground drainage connections, Dr. Senthil Raj said two teams, each with nine members, had been deployed to give underground drainage connection to the houses and 700 houses had been covered so far. Since 1,000 houses would get the underground drainage connection before June-end, all 4,312 houses would be covered under this scheme within the next three months.

The Collector also informed that another team with adequate equipment to clear blocks had been deployed to monitor the free flow of sewage water. He exhorted the commercial establishments to get the underground drainage connection after paying the prescribed fee.

“Good number of commercial establishments are functioning from the buildings which have been registered as residential houses, which cannot be accepted. The Tiruchendur municipality officials should collect the prescribed fee from these commercial establishments functioning from other buildings for giving the underground drainage connection that will ensure the town’s cleanliness,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The Collector informed that drinking water was being drawn for Tiruchendur through eight pumps fitted in the infiltration wells sunk in the Tamirabharani at Kurangani and Ponnankurichi near Srivaikundam for augmenting drinking water supply. This scheme would be completed before December-end.