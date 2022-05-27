‘All houses in Thoothukudi district to get drinking water connection by 2024’

District Collector K. Senthil Raj has said all houses in the district will get drinking water connection by 2024.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said 20 villages under Korkai, Mukkani, Punnaikaayal, Siruthondanallur, Soolaivaaikkaal and Thiruppanichettikulam would get drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission on an outlay of ₹17.45 crore.

Of the 1,761 villages with 3,73,951 houses in the district, 36,905 houses had been given drinking water connection till April 1, 2020. In the next phase, 1,35,468 houses had been covered during 2020 – 2021 and work on giving drinking water connection to 14,440 houses was going on.

Moreover, steps had been taken to cover the left out 1,87,138 houses also.

“Hence, we’ll achieve the target of giving drinking water connection to all the houses by 2024,” he said.

District Forest Officer Abhiskeh Tomar, Executive Engineer of District Rureal Development Agency K. Shanmuganathan, TWAD Board Executive Engineer Viswalingam and Assistant Project Director of District Rureal Development Agency Leema Rose were present.