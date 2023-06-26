All forms of caste discrimination present in Aviyur, says petitioner

June 26, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to end all forms of caste discrimination in Aviyur in Virudhunagar district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered notice to the authorities on the PIL petition filed by G. Poopandi of Aviyur. He complained of various forms of caste discrimination being practised in the village.

The petitioner, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, complained that people belonging to Scheduled Castes were denied entry into the temple there. They were not allowed to participate in the temple festival and other rituals connected to it.

Two-tumbler system was being followed in the village and the Scheduled Caste people were not allowed to sit and eat in the restaurants. Only Caste Hindus were allowed to sit and eat there, he said.

He also complained that the Scheduled Caste people were denied haircuts. They were not allowed to enter barber shops. The petitioner added that there were also other forms of caste discrimination being practised in the village.

He sought a direction to the authorities to take immediate steps to put an end to the practice of caste discrimination and redress grievances of the Scheduled Caste people who have been suffering at the hands of Caste Hindus.

He sought constitution of a special team to probe incidents of caste discrimination in the village and file a detailed report to the court. He said that he had made a representation to the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to end all forms of caste discrimination. However, the authorities failed to take swift action, the petitioner said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by four weeks.