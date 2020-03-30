All for your morning cuppa

“What's the point in sitting at home?” says P. Arumugam, a supplier of cow’s milk in the city.

It is Sunday and Aarumugam has delivered milk in several areas, including Melamadai, Gomathipuram and Anna Nagar, by 9 a.m. He will soon be heading to K. Pudur and Lake area, his final stop for the morning. “I also make deliveries in the evening. My day usually ends at 7 p.m.,” he says.

And in the wake of COVID-19, there has been a spike in demand. “People who go to work usually buy milk in small quantities, as they have cofee or tea at their workplace or stalls nearby. Now that they are confined to their homes, their consumption has doubled,” he points out.

Arumugam wakes up at 3 a.m. to milk his cows. It been his practice for the last 23 years. In the present situation, milkmen like him must take safety precautions voluntarily to prevent any local transmission, he feels. “We do not want to be carriers. Since the lockdown on March 22, our group has been wearing gloves and masks.”

Hence, in between trips, he makes a minimum of three stops to wash his hands and face. “We have families and cannot risk the spread of infection. As soon as I reach home, I shower and wash my clothes to ensure that we are all safe.”

Ask him about any problem in procuring masks and he rues that a number of milkmen do have an issue. But, thanks to doctors and paramedics to whom they supply milk, they got some masks. “We too were prepared in advance and stocked some.”

Arumugam says though the job is risky, he will do his duty because it is his only means of livelihood. Add to that his joy in milking the cows and caring for them.

“But this is mostly for all of you. How will you do without your coffee and tea?” he says.