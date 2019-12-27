All eyes on the sky as a spectacle unfolds

Mariamman Teppakulam in Madurai saw hundreds of children and adults clutching solar filter cardboard glasses to view the annular solar eclipse on Thursday morning.

The event saw several first-timers, including V. Ayyanprakash, 13, who said that he heard about the eclipse in school and dragged his family members to see it. His mother V. Dhatchayani said, “Though there was some initial apprehension about going out during the eclipse, we decided to go anyway. Our children learn about this phenomenon only in books. It is only right that we give them the learning experience,” she said.

M. Shobana, 10, who excitedly pointed to the almost-complete ring around 9.20 a.m., said she came with her grandparents for viewing. Her grandfather K. Sasidharan said it was high time people stopped believing in superstitions and experienced science first-hand.

Director of Galileo Science Centre A. Sathya Manickam, who was one of the organisers of the viewing, distributed several solar filter glasses and made announcements regarding the position of the moon and the sun during the eclipse. “We expected a sizeable crowd but the numbers were overwhelming in the morning because Madurai is supposed to be steeped in superstitious beliefs and we thought not many will venture out. The crowds belied this popular notion,” he said.

He repeatedly cautioned the public against directly looking at the sun as the solar rays would harm the eyes.

“The eyes are sensitive. One can wear glasses with solar filter and look at the sun. They must take pauses periodically to ensure that the eyes are not strained,” he said.

Volunteers helped people catch a glimpse of the eclipse through telescopes. They also distributed cups of sweet pongal to dispel the notion of fasting during an eclipse.

The centre hosted a drawing contest for students at the spot.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, which was closed through the day, was reopened after special pujas at 4 p.m.