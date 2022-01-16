All eyes on Alanganallur jallikattu

Minister hopes that people will cooperate and adhere to the SOP in place

With the stage set for the conduct of the jallikattu at the world famous Alanganallur in Madurai district on Monday, the officials said that they were fully geared for the event.

After an inspection, Minister of Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy and District Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar said that all the protocols have been laid out. Only those who had taken both the vaccine shots for COVID-19 virus were eligible to take part. Similarly, a team of doctors and veterinary experts had screened the participating bulls.

With restrictions on visitors, the event was likely to be a subdued one. However, the tamers were in an upbeat mood and hoped to bag as many gold coins and other prizes.

When reporters asked about the negligence and slackness showed in adhering to the SOP in the earlier two events held at Avaniapuram and Palamedu, the Minister hoped that the people would cooperate and prevent the spread.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and his son, MLA Udayanidhi, have announced gifting of a car each to the best tamer and bull owner, the Minister said and added that voluntary offers from various philanthropists showed their affection for the jallikattu event reflecting the tradition and culture of Tamils.

A Tasmac official said that to maintain law and order on Jan 17, tasmac outlets at Sikkandar Chavadi, Podumbu, Boothakudi and a Manamagizh Mandram at Palamedu Main Road would remain closed during the jallikattu event at Alanganallur.

Senior police officers said that they have made elaborate bandobust arrangements and the officials from the Department of Information and Public Relations said that for the benefit of the public, the entire jallikattu event would be available on YouTube and other social mediums, including a few electronic media.