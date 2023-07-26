ADVERTISEMENT

All eligible women will get monthly assistance, says Geetha Jeevan

July 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan inspects a special camp in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Appealing to the public not to believe the rumours being spread against ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ scheme, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan has assured that all eligible women - heads of families - would get the monthly assistance of ₹1,000.

 After inspecting a few camps being organised to register the applications from the women here on Wednesday, Ms. Geetha said 8,563 applications had been registered so far in the district after the exercise started in 600 camps on July 24. Over 80% of the applications would be registered before August 4 since Help Desks had been created to assist the applicants coming to the camps with copies of relevant documents.

 “Since rumours on selection of beneficiaries is being spread to create confusion among the applicants, I want to clarify that all eligible women will get the monthly assistance,” Ms. Geetha said.

