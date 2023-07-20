All eligible beneficiaries will be included in Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, say officials

July 20, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

All eligible beneficiaries would be included in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, said District Monitoring Officer and T.N. Information and Tamil Development Department Secretary R Selvaraj here on Thursday.

The senior official from Chennai, who has been entrusted with the implementation of the government scheme in Tirunelveli district, chaired a review meeting in which Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, S.P. Silambarasan, District Forest Officer Murugan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, officials from the revenue, civil supplies and among other departments attended.

The issuance of application forms and receiving the filled-in applications would be carried out in two phases across the district. The officials explained that all the village panchayats including 528 ration shops would come under phase I from July 24 to Aug 4. As per the scheme, the selected women beneficiaries would receive ₹1,000 each from the government every month, a promise made by the DMK during electioneering.

ADVERTISEMENT

In phase II, Tirunelveli Corporation, Kalakkad, Ambasamudram and Vikramasingapuram Municipalities, all Town Panchayats including 312 ration shops would be covered. The district administration had received 5,06,896 forms.

Special camps would be held in 528 locations with the aid of 1434 volunteers. In a bid to ensure that the ration shops were not crowded, tokens would be issued with time, date and other details for the public to submit their filled-in forms. They shall bring documents such as ration card.

Designated officers from multiple departments would be supervising the progress. There was no need for any certificate or photocopies of land documents or income certificates to be attached with the applications. Mentioning the Adhaar details of the woman beneficiaries in each household was sufficient and they should carry the mobile number registered in the Adhaar card at the time of submission.

Senior officials have also been sensitised to ensure that the eligible beneficiaries were not missed out and bank accounts shall be opened for those applicants who did not possess.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.