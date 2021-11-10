‘All districts will get minority welfare officers in five years’

Minority Welfare Board Chairman S. Peter Alphonse addresses a seminar in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

10 November 2021 17:53 IST

TIRUNELVELI

All the districts in Tamil Nadu would have minority welfare officers in the five years, said Minority Welfare Board Chairman S. Peter Alphonse here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that to begin with, minority welfare officers had been posted in five districts. “ I am hopeful that the new posting in all the districts will help minorities to come up in all spheres,” he added.

The government had earmarked ₹ 2 crore towards this and soon more districts would get the officials in a phased manner.

The welfare board would rope in people working in Madarsa. Those engaged in services at pallivasal and teaching Arabic would also benefit from the board, Mr Alphonse said and added that in Tirunelveli alone 628 persons had enrolled as members from the time of inception. He gave away identity cards to 35 persons.

He said the board had disbursed ₹ 6.86 crore to 30,812 students during 2020-21 from the minority communities. For the current academic year, so far, 24,503 students had registered for getting the financial assistance, which would be credited to their bank accounts directly.

Mr. Peter Alphonse disbursed wet grinders to 50 Muslim women valued at ₹ 5.25 lakh and gave orders to 257 women from the Christian community for ₹ 6,000 each to be credited to their bank accounts directly.

The district administration had organised a seminar on the schemes for the minority community to be launched in the State. Speaker M. Appavoo, Collector V. Vishnu, Tirunelveli MP Gnana Thiraviam, board Member-Secretary Durai Ravichandran and others participated.