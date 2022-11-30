All demands of people will be met once financial situation improves, says Minister

November 30, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The grievances and demands of the public would not be left unheard. The State government would certainly take note of them and all of them would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu here on Tuesday.

Addressing the 98th anniversary celebration of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said, “The present financial situation [of the State] is not strong enough to accommodate all the demands at one go. The grievances will be redressed once the financial situation improves.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chamber president N. Jegatheesan appealed to the State to increase property tax for industrial and commercial establishments in a phased manner instead of hiking it at one go.

“Industries are slowly showing signs of revival after the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Many industries, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, are yet to be reopened. In such a situation, the steep hike in property tax has come as a big burden for them,” he said, adding the State must concentrate on creating strong business hubs and industrial sectors in south Tamil Nadu.

He urged the State to reduce the hike in electricity tariff for industries and declare Pandikovil-Kappalur stretch an IT corridor. He also stressed that the State should take steps to protect firecracker manufacturing units and equip them to produce green crackers on larger scales.

Veteran cardiologist V. Chockalingam, who attended the event, elaborated on how a happy and positive attitude towards life would keep diseases at bay.

Later, the Minister honoured former presidents, office-bearers and the executive members of the Chamber. Chamber secretary J. Selvam was also present.