All contacts of medico test negative
After a first-year medical student of Madurai Medical College tested positive for COVID-19, samples were lifted from all his contacts. All of them have tested negative for COVID-19, said Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani.
He said all COVID-19 safety precautions were being strictly followed in the college. As per the protocol, all students were asked to submit their COVID-19 test reports on the day of reopening and only those who tested negative were allowed inside the college.
