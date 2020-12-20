All contacts of medico test negative

Madurai

20 December 2020 21:24 IST

After a first-year medical student of Madurai Medical College tested positive for COVID-19, samples were lifted from all his contacts. All of them have tested negative for COVID-19, said Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani.

He said all COVID-19 safety precautions were being strictly followed in the college. As per the protocol, all students were asked to submit their COVID-19 test reports on the day of reopening and only those who tested negative were allowed inside the college.

