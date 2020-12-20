Madurai

All contacts of medico test negative

After a first-year medical student of Madurai Medical College tested positive for COVID-19, samples were lifted from all his contacts. All of them have tested negative for COVID-19, said Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani.

He said all COVID-19 safety precautions were being strictly followed in the college. As per the protocol, all students were asked to submit their COVID-19 test reports on the day of reopening and only those who tested negative were allowed inside the college.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2020 9:26:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/all-contacts-of-medico-test-negative/article33379154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY