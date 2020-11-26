All Centre’s policies are against common man, says DMK

Members of trade unions stage at Seithur in Virudhunagar district.

26 November 2020 21:46 IST

‘The nationwide strike is a reflection of the anger of people’

DMK district secretary Thanga Tamil Selvan has on Thursday said that the one-day strike across the nation by various major trade unions was the beginning of the end for the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a demonstration here, organised as a part of the nationwide stir condemning the Central government for its anti-labour policies, Mr. Thanga Tamil Selvan said people were in an agitated mood as all policies were against the common man. “The nationwide strike is a reflection of the anger of the people. This is just a beginning. The end for the BJP and the AIADMK was fast approaching. The DMK, under the leadership of M.K. Stalin, will bring in peace, prosperity and development to the State,” he said.

The functionaries from various political parties, who also spoke, took out a procession and squatted on the road. The police arrested them and booked cases.

Advertising

Advertising

In similar agitations, trade union representatives staged demonstrations across the district. According to the police, 1,123 people were arrested in the district.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, former MLA Balabharathi led the agitation near the bus stand in which members of CITU, AITUC and other unions participated. The agitators demanded the Centre to drop the new pension scheme. They also strongly opposed the move by the Centre to privatise profit-making public sector undertakings.

Labour Progressive Federation State president M. Basheer Ahmed and AITUC’s Jeyamani staged demonstrations near Manikoondu and courted arrest.

As many as 1,476 men and women were arrested in the district.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga district, demonstrations were staged in Karaikudi, Manamadurai, S. Pudur, Singampunari, Tirupattur and Devakottai. Former MLA Gunasekaran led the agitation near Aranmanaivasal in Sivaganga.

Virudhunagar

Over 3,000 cadre of various political parties and workers affiliated to different trade unions were arrested when they staged road blockades at 39 places in Virudhunagar district.

They condemned the Centre for the new Farm Laws and labour laws. Among those who took part in the protest were workers affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Trade Union Congress, Labour Progressive Federation, Indian National Trade Union Congress and Hindu Mazdoor Sangh.

CITU district secretary P.N. Deva said that among the arrested were 1,531 women.

At Seithur, over 180 cadre of various political parties protested against the amendments in Farm Acts and the State that supported them. Communist Party of India district secretary P. Lingam led the protest.

Madurai

In Madurai, members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration against privatisation of public sector units.

The protesters, led by divisional secretary J.M. Rafi, opposed the proposed amendments to labour legislations. They wanted the Centre to revoke the order freezing dearness allowance and scrapping of night duty allowance to certain section of railway officials.

They also demanded that the old pension scheme must be reverted and raised their voice against allowing 151 private trains on 109 profit-making rail routes.

Assistant divisional secretary V. Ramkumar spoke.