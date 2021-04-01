All cardholders will get ₹4,000 on June 3 if DMK wins, says Kanimozhi

NATHAM

01 April 2021 18:52 IST

‘A government arts and science college will be established in the area’

All eligible cardholders in the State would get ₹4,000 on June 3 — late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi's birth anniversary — if the DMK was elected to power, party MP Kanimozhi said here on Thursday.

Seeking support for Natham DMK candidate Andi Ambalam, she said he was not only simple and accessible, but also one among them.

Attacking AIADMK candidate Natham R Viswanathan, she alleged that he had done nothing tangible for the district or the constituency. The DMK, if elected, would establish a government arts and science college in the area and a government polytechnic at Sanarpatti.

Taking a dig at BJP and AIADMK, she said both had a hidden agenda and, in order to promote themselves, they were trying to retain power. The Palaniswamy government had pledged the self-respect of the Tamils. In every aspect, the BJP attempted to push Hindi. For instance, the name of the candidate list of the BJP was in Hindi. The condolence message to Mr. Palaniswamy recently from Union Home Minister Amit Shah was written in Hindi.

The government had thus lost its independent identity. Both Mr. Palaniswamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had promised many programmes, but in reality, the people had not benefited.

In Periakulam constituency, seeking votes for party candidate A. Maharajan, she said the DMK had stated in its manifesto that ₹100 would be given as subsidy on LPG refill. Likewise, under the MGNREGA scheme, jobs would be for 50 days from the present 100. The wage too would be enhanced from ₹200 to ₹300 each.

Vacancies in government departments would be filled up only with Tamils in the State, she said and charged the AIADMK coordinator Mr. Panneerselvam with doing nothing though he hailed from the district.