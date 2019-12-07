All attractions mapped for tourists in Madurai

Madurai’s iconic Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, which is steeped in history, steals the thunder away from other architectural marvels located around it.

In a bid to highlight these structures, Madurai Corporation is laying a heritage pathway connecting 14 important monuments around the temple.

Work is under progress near Pathu Thoon lane, Netaji Road and near Tirumalai Nayak Palace.

Under Smart Cities Mission programme, the Corporation is laying the heritage pathway at a cost of ₹11.40 crore.

Currently, 14 sites which fall under the Area Based Development (ABD) zone of the Corporation will form part of the project.

The pathway, which runs for around 2.75 km, will replace bitumen roads with paver block stones with pedestrian walkways on either side of the road. Once the entire project is completed, battery-operated vehicles will be deployed to commute through the pathway, says City Engineer S. Arasu. The Jhansi Rani Park will have an arrival plaza for tourists, which will have an information kiosk to provide details of the heritage sites.

The project will help in reviving the heritage spots which go unnoticed, says G. Vasudevan, a member of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). “By preserving and highlighting the significance of every monument, tourists can take a stroll on the pathway independently without any guide,” he says.

Signage

It is highly important to connect these monuments through signage, says K. P. Bharathi, Programme Leader of Dhan Foundation. “There must be signage directing tourists from one spot to another as part of the pathway. There must also be description near each monument describing the importance of the monument,” he says.

According to the earlier proposal under the Smart Cities Mission programme, the project had signages and illuminated lightings near each monument, which were later dropped.

“We are preparing separate proposals for signage for the pathway. Another proposal with an estimate of ₹5.7 crore has been planned to illuminate heritage sites,” says Mr. Arasu. The construction of the pathway will help in tapping the tourism potential of the city, says P. Rajesh Kanna of INTACH.

Inclusiveness

The pathway under construction must be inclusive, say differently-abled people.

A Corporation engineer says battery-operated vehicles will help in easy access for differently abled and the elderly through the pathway.

N. Ramani of Indian Association of Blind says braille pathways, along with audio announcements, will help the visually challenged to easily commute through the pathway.

“There can also be separate braille boards at each monument to understand its significance,” Mr. Ramani says.