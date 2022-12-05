All arrangements in place for ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival

December 05, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

All arrangements are in place at Subramanya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram for the Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday.

As part of ensuring a smooth conduct of the festival, devotees have been asked to follow designated routes to enter the temple such as through the 16-pillar mandapam, Sannathi Street, East Car Street and the HR and CE office, stated a press release from Madurai City Police. The devotees can then exit via West and North Car Streets.

A separate footwear stand near the 16-pillar mandapam has been earmarked.

Vehicle movement has been restricted on Giri Streets and Tirupparankundram bridge including buses which have been diverted via Bypass Road.

While parking lots have been earmarked near the All Women’s Police Station, Giri Streets-Avaniyapuram junction and Matha Amrithamayee Matt.