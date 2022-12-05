  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

All arrangements in place for ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival

December 05, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

All arrangements are in place at Subramanya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram for the Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday.

As part of ensuring a smooth conduct of the festival, devotees have been asked to follow designated routes to enter the temple such as through the 16-pillar mandapam, Sannathi Street, East Car Street and the HR and CE office, stated a press release from Madurai City Police. The devotees can then exit via West and North Car Streets.

A separate footwear stand near the 16-pillar mandapam has been earmarked.

Vehicle movement has been restricted on Giri Streets and Tirupparankundram bridge including buses which have been diverted via Bypass Road.

While parking lots have been earmarked near the All Women’s Police Station, Giri Streets-Avaniyapuram junction and Matha Amrithamayee Matt.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.