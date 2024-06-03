All arrangements in place for counting of votes in Virudhunagar

With counting of votes scheduled to begin on Tuesday, District Returning Officer and Collector V. P. Jayaseelan held a meeting at the Collectorate on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Election Observer N.N. Ekka (General) and officials from all departments participated. Work related to counting and various arrangements made for the exercise were discussed at the meeting.

Preparations for counting of votes for all six Assembly segments of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency had been completed and the counting would be held at S. Vellaisamy Nadar Polytechnic College from 8 a.m. At present, the EVM machines and postal ballots had been kept at the counting centre and all arrangements were in place, said Mr. Jayaseelan.

Postal ballots wouldl be taken up for counting first and then the EVMs. Fourteen tables had been set up for counting at the centre. Training on the modalities to be followed had been given to officials and booth agents.

“All those coming to the counting centre will be screened before they are allowed to enter. Cell phones, calculators and other electronic devices will not be allowed,” he added.

Police said a three-tier security had been put in place at the counting centre. “Security in the district has also been strengthened with increase in vehicular checking and patrolling”, said Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah.