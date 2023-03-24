March 24, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

All are equal before the law of the land and there was no exception, said BJP state president K. Annamalai here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the remarks made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had got him into trouble. The Parliament secretariat had to take action as per the court directive. There was nothing special to look into it, he maintained.

Following a complaint on his derogatory remarks in an election campaign in 2019, the case was registered. The court, which was hearing it had slapped a jail term of two years.

When reporters raised a few more queries in this connection, Mr Annamalai, attempting to put the issue at rest, said that the BJP or any leaders in their party cannot be blamed for this. “We want Mr Rahul Gandhi to contest in the elections. As long as he was in the fray, victory was assured for the BJP. In fact, Mr Rahul was the brand ambassador for the BJP.... and how can the party (BJP) lose him from keeping him way from the polls as candidate,” he quipped.

The BJP leader said that when Tamil Nadu government arrested people at odd hours for charges such as creating memes and drawing cartoons/caricatures, the DMK and their allies, can’t blame the Centre for the act against Mr. Rahul Gandhi. The speech made by the Congress leader against PM Narendra Modi was dangerous and knowing pretty well that he would land in trouble, Mr Gandhi had made such remarks, which was uncalled for, Mr Annamalai said.

The court directive, which had imposed two year jail term, can be contested and Mr Rahul can appeal in higher courts and get relief. All are equal before the law. There cannot be two set of laws - one for the common man and other for self-appointed VVIPs like the Congress leader, the BJP state president said.

Mr. Annamalai was in Thoothukudi to address the party cadre in which former MP Sasikala Pushpa and other functionaries participated.

In his address, Mr Annamalai said that time had come for a change in political and administration in Tamil Nadu. The BJP, he said, had remained in “silent mode” for 30 years. “Time has come for a change. People are fed up with corruption and freebies,” he said.

The BJP cadre should understand that it was a myth that the party (BJP) was for the Hindus and that only Hindus were allowed here. “In North East States such as Meghalaya, where minorities were dominant, the BJP has come to power. Likewise, in Gujarat in 1984, the BJP had just one MP. The party contested on its own and since then there was no looking back as the people supported the party overwhelmingly”, he said.

Hence, the time has come for the parrot to fly out of the cage, he said and signalled the party cadre to be ready to fight the evil forces in the State with an iron hand and begin a new political chapter in Tamil Nadu.