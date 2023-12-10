HamberMenu
All 40 tanks under Pilavakkal Irrigation System have copious water

December 10, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Rajapalayam

S Sundar
S Sundar
Water brimming in Vennikondan tank near Watrap.

With good rainfall reported in the catchment areas along the Western Ghats, Pilavakkal Irrigation System has got copious water and Water Resources Department is on the verge of filling all the 40 system tanks in Watrap region.

Water from Pilavakkal Periyar dam and Kovilar dam under Pilavakkal Irrigation System had been receiving good inflow for over one month and water was released for irrigation on November 27 after the Periyar reservoir started to overflow.

“In the last two weeks, we have almost filled all the 40 tanks and now water has reached one of the tail-end tanks of Krishnaperi,” an official said. Since Periyar dam is bound to get higher inflow, the officials used most of the water for irrigation from it.

The storage has been reduced to 73.73 mcft from its maximum capacity of 192 mcft in order to create a good cushion space to absorb any sudden inflow to the reservoir. The official added that they expected more monsoon rain in the coming days.

On an average 150 cusecs of water is being released from both the dams.

Kovilar dam has a depth of 37.30 feet as against its full depth of 42.64 feet.

It has got an inflow of 102.97 cusecs and a discharge of 40 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the officials have attempted to reduce the storages in major tanks like Watrap, Nathampatti and Mangalam.

After having given water to fill up all the tanks, the officials were planning to replenish them as and when the tank levels go down.

As on Sunday, 19 tanks have 100% storage. And except for one tank which has got 51% to 75% storage, all the remaining tanks have got water between 76% to 99%. The system would irrigate 8,531.17 acres of land in Watrap, Sivakasi and Srivilliputtur taluks.

Water could be released till February 28 as per the Government Order issued.

