All 100 wards in Madurai record active COVID-19 cases

Madurai

30 June 2020 22:35 IST

All 100 wards within Madurai Corporation limits have active COVID-19 positive cases as on June 29, according to the data procured from the civic body. The total number of active cases within the city was 1,165 as on June 29 contributing to around 70% of the total active cases in the district.

While 40 wards of the Corporation had no cases till June 18, the number of cases had spiked and spread throughout the city over the past few days.

Out of the four zones, Zone 2 with 364 cases had the highest number of cases contributing to around 31.24% of total cases. Zone 3 with 217 cases had the lowest number of cases contributing to around 18.62% of total cases.

Though the cases were spread throughout the city, a total of 20 wards had less than five active cases. These wards include Arapalayam, Arasaradi, Panthalkudi, Villapuram, Keerathurai, Sappani Kovil and Tirupparankundram. “To avoid rise in cases in these wards, we undertake thorough disinfection, contact tracing, testing and containment measures,” said a Corporation health official. A total of 13 wards, which had more than 20 active cases, recorded around 30% of total cases. These wards include Ellis Nagar, Alwarpuram, Uthangudi, Kannanendhal, Reserve Line, Sundararajapuram and Jamundi Kovil.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that fever camps and door-to-door surveillance by field workers helped to identify fever cases and those with influenza-like symptoms early on. They are then tested and based on the results treatment was provided. “This helps us to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that so far 3.4 lakh houses have been screened by field level workers. “Through door-to-door fever surveillance, we are aiming to contain the transmission of COVID-19,” he said.