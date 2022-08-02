Madurai

Alert teachers and parents in case of human trafficking: Minister

Students attending an awareness programme at St. Marys College for Women in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.
Special CorrespondentAugust 02, 2022 19:14 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:14 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Students, who should be aware of human trafficking, and alert their teachers or their parents if they come across such incidents immediately, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeean has said.

Addressing an awareness programme organized at St. Mary’s College here on Tuesday on human trafficking, she said human trafficking, which had assumed menacing proportion across the globe, had become a major threat to the children, who were abducted to work as child labourers and harvest their organs. Apart from being aware of this crime, the students should take this message everywhere so as to weed out human trafficking completely.

 The toll-free numbers 1098, 1091 and 181 could be called for instant action from the official machinery and the police against those who harass or abduct the children, she said.

She urged the students to use wisely their mobile phones, which were being flooded with unwanted messages and videos that would divert their attention and derail their life.

“Respect and accept the advice and guidance of your parents and the teachers as the priceless experience being shared by them would always guide you on the path of righteousness,” she said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and District Social Welfare Officer Rathi Devi spoke.

