Alert police see through fake complaint of heartless mother

When a 28-year-old woman came with a complaint of her five-year-old daughter missing on May 21, Melur police were on their toes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the Sub-Inspector of Police was enquiring with the mother about circumstances in which the child went missing, another team was conducting probe in Ulaganathapuram village.

The mother said that her second daughter was playing near the Alamarakoil and went missing at around 11 a.m. The woman, mother of two, was running the family as her husband was working as a labourer in a middle-eastern country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Usually, the police take child missing complaints very seriously as there is an abduction angle to it. Hence, the police probed the case in right earnest,” Superintendent of Police B.K. Arvind said.

While checking her mobile, the Sub-Inspector found very few numbers in the contact list. She had texted some message to a man, who, she said, was her relative.

The woman was asked to draft a written complaint. Within a few minutes, the police found that the chat had been deleted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The enquiry in the village revealed that the mother was last seen carrying the girl in the forenoon. These facts turned the needle of suspicion towards the mother.

During inquiry, the woman spilled the beans about her illicit affair with a man. “The girl had seen the mother in a compromising position with the man. The daughter, who frequently makes phone calls to her father, threatened the mother that she would reveal it to the father,” the SP said.

Fearing that her illicit affair would get revealed to her husband, the woman started to chase the girl shouting her name aloud on the street. This incident had drawn the attention of a local woman who told the police about the woman carrying the child and then returning without her.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the police searched a deep well, they found the body of the girl.

The police said that the woman and the man had smothered the little girl. As she fell unconscious, she dumped her into the well.

Melur police have arrested the woman and her paramour on a charge of murder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.