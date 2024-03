March 17, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Madurai District Police have appealed to the public to alert the police if they come across any fake information through SMS or social media in the run up to Lok Sabha election.

A statement said that a police control room was functioning in the District Police Office round the clock and people can call 94981-01395 with regard to misinformation.

