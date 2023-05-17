ADVERTISEMENT

Alert police on ganja peddlers, illicit arrack brewing, say Madurai Police

May 17, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai District Police have introduced a new helpline number for getting information about drugs, illicit liquor. A statement said that people can alert the police through the helpline number, 94981-81206, based on which swift action would be taken. The identity of the caller would be kept confidential and the informer would be suitably rewarded. In Virudhunagar, another statement from the district police said that people can alert the police about those involved in illicit brewing and sale of arrack through the ‘Hello Police’ helpline number 91500-11000. People can call and also send message through WhatsApp. The caller would be anonymous and a suitable reward would be given too.

