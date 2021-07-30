Alert police about crime against women and children, says SP

Women and children were the most vulnerable groups in the human trafficking racket and hence the public should alert the police whenever they come to know about any crime against them, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar has said.

Addressing a meeting organised here on Friday in connection with ‘World Human Trafficking Awareness Day,’ Mr. Jayakumar said that women and the children were being trafficked to be forcibly pushed to flesh trade across the globe even as human trafficking was also being orchestrated to extract money after holding them as hostages. In some places, the children were being trafficked for forcible marriages.

The civil society, which should be aware of the legal provisions available to prevent human trafficking, should inform the police or call 1098 to alert officials who would take appropriate and immediate action to rescue the victims. Similarly, the crime against women could be curtailed by informing 181, Mr. Jayakumar said.

The SP said that the public should alert the police, especially the policewomen attached to the All Women Police Stations, regarding crimes against women and children, sexual assault, child marriages, child trafficking, harassment of women over phone and social media.

“We’ve deployed 20 women police in the seven All Women Police Stations across the district and each unit is headed by a woman Inspector of Police. Culprits who are arrested in connection with crime against women and the children can be convicted for life and in some rare cases death sentence can be awarded,” the SP said.

ADSP (Crime against women and children) G. Gopi, District Social Welfare Officer K. Dhanalakshmi and other officials participated in the function.