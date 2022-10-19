Alert officials online in case of waterlogging during monsoon, appeals Tirunelveli Collector

The Hindu Bureau
October 19, 2022 18:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of the district can alert the officials in case of any water stagnation or marooning in their area during the ensuing northeast monsoon through the ‘Nellai Neervalam’ website for instant action as the officials will be monitoring this website round-the-clock.

 Since the district administration was desilting and restoring the waterbodies under its ‘Nellai Neervalam’ (Tirunelveli Water Resources), programme with public participation and the Corporate Social Responsibility programme of corporate houses, the public can visit https://nellaineervalam.in/waterlogging/ to alert the officials to come to their rescue or for due action for draining the water, the Collector said.

 “As per this arrangement, the public may inform us by posting the photos or videos in the portal which will be monitored round-the-clock during the ensuing monsoon season. On getting information about water stagnation in a particular area, due action will be taken immediately by the officer concerned,” V. Vishnu, District Collector, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Since the western parts of Tirunelveli city witnessed the worst flooding last year, Mr. Vishnu has completed the desilting of Thiruppanikaraisalkulam tank and the allied channels, also under the ‘Nellai Neervalam’ programme.

 As the channels taking surplus water of Thiruppanikarisalkulam tank, a rain-fed tank feeding water for 168 hectares of land west of Tirunelveli Town, was not desilted for decades, around 2,000 cusecs of water discharged from the waterbody entered Tirunelveli Town last year. Consequently, a few thousand houses in this area were marooned.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 With the desilting of the channels of the 94.20 square kilometer-Thiruppanikarisalkulam tank, the surplus water can be taken to Nedunkulam, Panaikulam, Megamudaiyarkulam, Pambankulam and Manjanaththikulam, which would effectively avert flooding of Tirunelveli Town during monsoon.

 “Hence, we’ve desilted the hitherto neglected two channels arising from Thiruppanikarisalkulam tank to take surplus water to Nedunkulam and Pambankulam under the ‘Nellai Neervalam’ programme to avert flooding of Tirunelveli Town areas. Moreover, the surplus water can be used judiciously for increasing crop production,” says Mr. Vishnu.

 Since both the channels were filled-up with sand and debris and thorny bushes had grown abundantly, the exercise to clean the channels was completed with contribution from the public and the private firms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app