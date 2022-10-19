Alert officials online in case of waterlogging during monsoon, appeals Tirunelveli Collector

TIRUNELVELI

Residents of the district can alert the officials in case of any water stagnation or marooning in their area during the ensuing northeast monsoon through the ‘Nellai Neervalam’ website for instant action as the officials will be monitoring this website round-the-clock.

Since the district administration was desilting and restoring the waterbodies under its ‘Nellai Neervalam’ (Tirunelveli Water Resources), programme with public participation and the Corporate Social Responsibility programme of corporate houses, the public can visit https://nellaineervalam.in/waterlogging/ to alert the officials to come to their rescue or for due action for draining the water, the Collector said.

“As per this arrangement, the public may inform us by posting the photos or videos in the portal which will be monitored round-the-clock during the ensuing monsoon season. On getting information about water stagnation in a particular area, due action will be taken immediately by the officer concerned,” V. Vishnu, District Collector, said.

Since the western parts of Tirunelveli city witnessed the worst flooding last year, Mr. Vishnu has completed the desilting of Thiruppanikaraisalkulam tank and the allied channels, also under the ‘Nellai Neervalam’ programme.

As the channels taking surplus water of Thiruppanikarisalkulam tank, a rain-fed tank feeding water for 168 hectares of land west of Tirunelveli Town, was not desilted for decades, around 2,000 cusecs of water discharged from the waterbody entered Tirunelveli Town last year. Consequently, a few thousand houses in this area were marooned.

With the desilting of the channels of the 94.20 square kilometer-Thiruppanikarisalkulam tank, the surplus water can be taken to Nedunkulam, Panaikulam, Megamudaiyarkulam, Pambankulam and Manjanaththikulam, which would effectively avert flooding of Tirunelveli Town during monsoon.

“Hence, we’ve desilted the hitherto neglected two channels arising from Thiruppanikarisalkulam tank to take surplus water to Nedunkulam and Pambankulam under the ‘Nellai Neervalam’ programme to avert flooding of Tirunelveli Town areas. Moreover, the surplus water can be used judiciously for increasing crop production,” says Mr. Vishnu.

Since both the channels were filled-up with sand and debris and thorny bushes had grown abundantly, the exercise to clean the channels was completed with contribution from the public and the private firms.