Amid incidents of cash seizure in various places in Virudhunagar district, District Election Officer R. Kannan has asked people to alert officials about cash distribution to voters and hoarding of cash.

A statement said complaints on violation of model code of conduct can be sent with video clippings through c-Vigil App of the Election Commission. Action would be taken within 100 minutes on receipt of the complaint, he said. The App can be downloaded form Google Playstore.

The complaints can also be lodged with the following general and expenditure observers:

General Observers

Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur: Devendra Kumar Singh Kushwaha (94899 34617); Sattur and Sivakasi: Prabhanshu Kumar Srivastav (94899 34618); Virudhunagar and Aruppukottai: Binita Pecu (94899 34619); and Tiruchuli: Surendra Prasad Singh (94899 34620)

Expenditure Observers

Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur: Vinay Kumar Arya (94899 34621); Sattur: N. Mohammed Ali (94899 34622); Sivakasi and Virudhunagar: Lovish Shelly (94899 34623); and Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli: Narasingh Kumar Khalkho (94899 34624)

Police Observer

For seven constituencies in Virudhunagar district: Bhajani Ram Meena (94899 34625).

People can also lodge their complaints round-the-clock by calling the election control room on 1800 425 2166 or 04562 252100. The details of the complainant would be kept confidential.

Meanwhile, randomisation of polling staff to appoint Presiding Officer, Polling officers 1, 2 and 3 for 2,370 polling station was carried out on Saturday. A total of 257 have been identified as critical booths. Election micro-observers would be appointed to 186 polling locations. .

The orders for presiding officer and polling officers would be issued on April 5, one day ahead of the polling day.