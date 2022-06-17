Alert keyman stops train on detection of rail fracture near Ramanathapuram

Railwaymen at work to restore the railway track between Ramanathapuram and Valantharavai railway stations on Friday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

An alert keyman, K. Veeraperumal (36), who detected a rail fracture on the track between Ramanathapuram and Valantharavai railway stations, ran for nearly one km and stopped the incoming Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram Express on Friday morning.

According to railway sources, Veeraperumal, who was on his routine patrol from Valantaravai railway station towards Ramanathapuram found the fracture at around 7 a.m.

Since, he knew that the incoming express train would arrive within few minutes, he started to run towards Ramanathapuram railway station.

After running for nearly one km, when he noticed the train approaching him, he waved the red flag and made the locopilot slow down the train.

Later, he fixed the fracture temporarily with joggled fish plate and let the train move safely at 10 kmph speed.

Subsequently, the permanent restoration of the track was done.