Alcoholic youth murdered by parents near Rajapalayam

Unable to tolerate the abusive language used by their son, S. Ayyanar, 21, and the frequent beatings delivered by him, a couple attacked him with wooden logs and murdered him at their house in Alangulam on Wednesday night.

The police arrested the couple, Subramanian and Petchiammal, in this connection. The police said Subramanian was involved in construction work and his wife was working in a fireworks unit.

Ayyanar, who was addicted to alcohol, frequently used abusive words against his parents and relatives, demanding money. He also had the habit of hitting his father, mother and grandmother when they refused to give him money for purchasing liquor.

Besides being subjected to the daily physical torture at the hands of their son, the couple suffered mental harassment as their relatives started complaining about the bad behaviour of Ayyanar, who used to shout at them at public places.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Ayyanar used filthy language against his father as he refused to sell his house to give him ₹5 lakh. Then he also assaulted his parents.

Unable to bear the mental agony anymore, the parents hit him with wooden logs on his legs and head repeatedly. The youth suffered bleeding injuries on his face and fainted in the house.

When the parents checked on him, they found that he was dead. Alerted by the relatives, Alangulam police arrested the parents.