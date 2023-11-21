ADVERTISEMENT

Alcoholic held for sexually harassing his daughter

November 21, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A college girl has lodged a sexual harassment complaint against her alcoholic father in Tiruthangal near Sivakasi on Monday. The 41-year-old man was arrested on the charges of sexual harassment, assault, abuse and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Incidentally, this is the second complaint the teenage girl has lodged against her father this year. The alcoholic was already arrested on the same charges and was out on bail, the police said.

The girl said that her father tried to misbehave with her when her mother and brother were away. After she complained about him, the man had beaten up her brother and threatened them with dire consequences.

