Alcohol main reason for widowhood, says report

“Out of the 495 widows studied, nearly half of them (188) lost their husbands to alcohol addiction and its related complications,” said a report released by Widows and Destitute Women Welfare Association – Tamil Nadu.

Marking International Widows Day on June 23, the organisation released a report titled ‘Widows in Tamil Nadu: In search of dignity, safety, human rights and entitlements.’ It was compiled by a social organisation called ‘Kalangarai,’ based in Nagapattinam.

The research, which was carried out in 16 districts, studied 495 widows, their livelihood and their experience of leading a life after their partners’ demise.

Rajakumari Michaelsamy, social activist and one of the researchers, detailing the study said, as per the 2011 census 4.3 crore women were widows, making it 7.3% in the nation’s women population. “In Tamil Nadu, it was 38.5 lakhs widows, 10.7% in the State’s women population, 3.4% more than nation’s average,” she added.

While the topmost reason for widowhood was alcohol, it was followed by illness with 34.5%, accidents (13.5%), suicide, drug abuse, among others, she added. “The main aim of the study was to learn the economic situation of widows, socio-cultural discrimination faced by widows, benefits of government extended schemes and psychological implications suffered by widows due to social stigmas,” Ms. Rajakumari added.

In terms of employment of widows, she noted that about 99% of them were engaged in some form of employment with no secure income, about 71.3% were daily wage laborers which has no job security or any employment benefits and 9.5% of them were on a contract basis. Only a handful of them (4.4%) had secure jobs with a regular income.

The most widespread problem experienced by widows was discrimination in socio-cultural spheres. “The data shows that almost all women, irrespective of religion, were subjected to religious customs which seemed to be downgrading their dignity in a society. Starting from their husband’ s death, the women were made to follow religious practices to symbolise their transition from wifehood to widowhood,” she said.

A woman named Sudha who was part of the organisation, said, “The rituals which is like demeaning the woman in general indicate a woman’s loss of honour and dignity in the society making her a socially dead person.”

All the women surveyed had been subjected to the rituals and had felt powerless to oppose the rituals as it was part of the tradition, she added.

The sufferings experienced by the widows in their own houses extends to all places, especially government offices, banks, where the women were made to plead and beg for their livelihood, Ms. Sudha noted.

“Sexual abuse of widows is a common scenario across societies as the offender feels these women are unsecure and desolate. Using this an opportunity, most men abuse them,” said Ms. Rajakumari.

Noting the seriousness of the report, the organisers urged the Tamil Nadu government to enact new legislation to protect widows from discrimination and atrocities and ensure their overall well-being.

As the Kallakurichi hooch deaths has highlighted the loss of livelihood of hundreds of women, government should step forward in taking strict measures in regulating sales of alcohol and brewing of illegal liquor, they added.