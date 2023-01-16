ADVERTISEMENT

Alanganallur jallikattu are to be under CCTV coverage

January 16, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Adequate police personnel would be deployed at Alanganallur for the grand jallikattu event on January 17. The entire venue would be brought under CCTV coverage, said Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg. Double barricading would be in place at the venue in order to ensure safety and security for the participants and spectators for the smooth conduct of the jallikattu event. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, medical teams and ambulances would also be deployed at the jallikattu venue. The Alanganallur jallikattu is the last major bull taming event of the Pongal season in Madurai district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US