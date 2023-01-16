Alanganallur jallikattu are to be under CCTV coverage

January 16, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Adequate police personnel would be deployed at Alanganallur for the grand jallikattu event on January 17. The entire venue would be brought under CCTV coverage, said Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg. Double barricading would be in place at the venue in order to ensure safety and security for the participants and spectators for the smooth conduct of the jallikattu event. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, medical teams and ambulances would also be deployed at the jallikattu venue. The Alanganallur jallikattu is the last major bull taming event of the Pongal season in Madurai district.